Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Whistleblowers Claim Poor Care for Migrant Children

By Deanna Garcia
Posted by 
Documented
Documented
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Two federal workers filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress claiming the migrant children at a Texas facility were being watched by contractors who didn’t speak Spanish and had no child care experience. Servpro, the contractor for the Department of Health and Human Services, specializes in water, fire and storm disaster cleanups. It had no record of handling child welfare before it took on the almost 5,000 children at Fort Bliss in May. Attorneys for the whistleblowers said that “the conditions they witnessed caused physical, mental and emotional harm affecting dozens of children.” NBC News.

documentedny.com

Comments / 0

Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
182
Followers
417
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rashida Tlaib
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblowers#Immigration Enforcement#Child Care#Spanish#Nbc News#Cbp#Daily Mail#Democrats#The Hill Support#Nyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Anti-DACA court ruling sets Democrats scrambling to protect ‘Dreamers’

A federal judge’s decision against the DACA program injected new urgency into Congress‘ desire to give “Dreamers” a permanent legal solution. Still, the court ruling did nothing to overcome the deep divisions that have blocked every attempt over the past decade. Judge Andrew S. Hanen‘s Friday afternoon bombshell opinion said...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What to know about DACA being ruled illegal

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. The decision, by US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas, injected uncertainty into the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, as well as their families.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in a...
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Homeland Security extends immigration program for Somalia

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday re-designated Somalia in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which allows some Somalis in the United States to work and live in the country. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas extended the Somalian TPS designation for 18 months starting in September, when the current...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Congress & Courtsabc7ny.com

Federal judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now

HOUSTON -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered an end to an Obama-era program that prevented the deportations of some immigrants brought into the United States as children, putting new pressure for action on President Joe Biden and Democrats who now control Congress. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Democratic Lawmakers Blast Federal Judge's Ruling That Says DACA Is Unlawful

Democratic lawmakers responded with frustration after a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was illegal. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen, who was appointed by former GOP President George W. Bush, released a 77-page ruling on Friday, arguing that the DACA program is unlawful—banning new applicants. Democrats and President Joe Biden quickly responded, criticizing the ruling and arguing that legislation was necessary to bring an end to the uncertainty enforced upon immigrants who have benefited from DACA.
POTUSWashington Post

U.S.-Mexico border apprehensions for the fiscal year surpassed 1 million in June

Federal officials have logged more than 1.1 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, after another busy month in June, Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday. Many who were taken into custody have attempted to cross the border more than once, officials said. Apprehensions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy