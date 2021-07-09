Whistleblowers Claim Poor Care for Migrant Children

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Two federal workers filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress claiming the migrant children at a Texas facility were being watched by contractors who didn’t speak Spanish and had no child care experience. Servpro, the contractor for the Department of Health and Human Services, specializes in water, fire and storm disaster cleanups. It had no record of handling child welfare before it took on the almost 5,000 children at Fort Bliss in May. Attorneys for the whistleblowers said that “the conditions they witnessed caused physical, mental and emotional harm affecting dozens of children.” NBC News.