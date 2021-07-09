NYC Immigration Courts Reopen After Over a Year

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. After over a year of being closed, New York City’s immigration courts are officially reopened. While the courts were closed, only those in detention had remote hearings. Non-detainees will now get their day in court at Broadway, Varick or Federal Plaza, though they face a long backlog first. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, on average, people in the state have been waiting 1,002 days for their cases to be called. This is above the national average of 938 days. There are more than 1.3 million pending cases throughout the U.S., with close to 150,000 of those coming from New York. Gothamist.