New Shoreham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, July 10
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0