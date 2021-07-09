New Shoreham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 74 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, July 10 Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, July 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 9 mph



