New Post Weather Forecast
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0