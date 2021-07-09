Mesita Weather Forecast
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
