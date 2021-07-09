Genoa Daily Weather Forecast
GENOA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
