Duette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DUETTE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, July 12
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
