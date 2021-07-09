Daily Weather Forecast For Dot Lake
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 38 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
