Daily Weather Forecast For Dot Lake

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 38 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly Cloudy High 50 °F, low 39 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



