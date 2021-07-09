Cancel
Delhi, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Delhi

Delhi Today
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0arzo0V400

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delhi, CO
ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

