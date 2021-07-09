Daily Weather Forecast For Delhi
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
