Daily Weather Forecast For Delhi

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.