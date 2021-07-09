Friday rain in Coldfoot meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(COLDFOOT, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Coldfoot, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coldfoot:

Friday, July 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 57 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.