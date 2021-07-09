Weather Forecast For Cima
CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
