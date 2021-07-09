Cancel
TV Shows

The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React to ‘The Mummy’, The Evolution of Outer Space in Movies & More

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.) In this edition, the VFX artists...

www.slashfilm.com

Rachel Weisz
Brendan Fraser
Kaley Cuoco
#Interstellar Space#Motion Pictures#Evolution#Space Odyssey#The Morning Watch#Vfx#Corridor Crew#Wandavision#Ilm#Apollo
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ New Movie Now On Netflix

Bruce Willis and sci-fi have combined to deliver several great movies over the decades including 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and Looper, but we’re obviously not going to get anything up to those sort of standards during the actor’s continued drive to star in as many VOD genre films as humanly possible.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Space Jam 2': Streaming Details and More

Space Jam: A New Legacy sees the return of the Looney Tunes as they team up with NBA superstar LeBron James. This film is inspired by the 1996 cult classic, Space Jam which saw the Tunes with another NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of...
Movies/Film

‘Black Adam’ Will Feature Dwayne Johnson Filmed at 960 Frames Per Second, as the Movie Gods Intended

You probably tend to think of directors like George Lucas or James Cameron or Peter Jackson as technical innovators. These titans are responsible for almost singlehandedly changing the filmmaking frontier with their industry-shaking contributions — all ranging from advancements in visual effects to 3D formats to a valiant (if short-lived) experiment with high frame-rates. Well, forget everything you thought you knew, because here comes Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra and he’s not messing around.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Star Trek’ Beams Up ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Indiana Jones and the Desperado: Production on the next Indiana Jones movie is already well under way, but the sequel is still adding major cast members. According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated actor Antonio Banderas, best known for his collaborations with Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, Spy Kids) and Pedro Almodóvar (The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory) is joining the fifth installment in an undisclosed role. Banderas played Zorro in two movies (executive produced by Steven Spielberg), so he’s a good fit for another franchise inspired by old film serials. He also co-starred with Indiana Jones 5 lead Harrison Ford in The Expendables 3.
Movies/Film

Turning Red: Release Date, Cast and More

New Pixar movies are always cause for excitement. Whatever the final outcome may be, a glance at the behind-the-scenes process proves that the immensely talented team of artists and storytellers never give anything less than 110%. Up next on the docket is Turning Red, a story about a teenage girl with a penchant for turning into a giant red panda at the first sign of stress. You should probably be sold on that extremely relatable hook alone, but here’s everything you need to know about this animated flick anyway.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPACE JAM Video Interview: Billy West On The Movie's Legacy, Voicing Bugs Bunny And Elmer Fudd, And More

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Space Jam, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release the beloved classic on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on July 6th. As we're sure you'll remember, six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes linchpin Bugs Bunny star in the family comedy classic that introduced a whole new dimension of entertainment. The film also features Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, and the voice of Danny DeVito, while Bill Murray, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing all appeared as themselves.
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor Vanessa Marshall on Making Her Surprise Return as Hera Syndulla in ‘The Bad Batch’ [Interview]

Vanessa Marshall has been a part of the Star Wars family for a long time now. As the voice of Hera Syndulla, she burst onto the scene with Star Wars Rebels and the character keeps making appearances. She featured prominently in the short lived Forces of Destiny cartoon, she has appeared in books like A New Dawn and the Alphabet Squadron series, she’s featured in comics and video games. She even made a vocal cameo (though her ship was seen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She’s popped up everywhere, so it’s still amazing that it came as a surprise that she popped up in The Bad Batch this last week. There hasn’t been any storytelling during this era of Hera’s life, as a child learning her way in a world dominated by the Empire.
Movies/Film

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Toys Suggest Magical Battles in the Multiverse

At this point, I have absolutely no idea what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home. You probably don’t either. Hell, there’s a significant chance that the habitually spoiler-prone star Tom Holland has been kept completely in the dark, too. Despite whatever director Jon Watts and the folks at Marvel have up their sleeves with this one, it’s getting steadily spoiled thanks to the scourge of tie-in action figures and toys. The latest batch of Hot Toys points to some pretty wild directions for this Spidey sequel. Holland, meanwhile, is probably relieved he’s not the one at fault here for a change.
Museumswiltonbulletin.com

Academy Museum to Highlight Work of Black VFX Artists

On Thursday, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will highlight the work of Black VFX artists through an interactive online panel discussion. Lyndon Barrois, Andrew Roberts, Audrea Topps Harjo, Lauren F. Ellis, Corey Turner, and Greg Anderson are those who will be sharing their work, obstacles and discussing their career path. Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming officer at the museum, says Barrois, whose credits as animation supervisor include “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” generated the idea for the program.
Movies/Film

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Review Round-Up: Not So Much a Movie as a Two-Hour Ad for WB’s Content Library

The first reviews for Space Jam: A New Legacy have arrived (we’ll be publishing our own later this week), and unsurprisingly, they are not kind. The first movie worked like gangbusters for children in 1996, and that generation developed a nostalgic fondness for the original while adults rolled their eyes at its soulless, cash-grab nature. (It was based on a commercial, after all.) Decades later, it should not take anyone aback that critics are not thrilled that the sequel takes the plot even further into corporate synergistic territory, only this time with LeBron James at the center instead of Michael Jordan.
Movies/Film

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Coming From ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

Hot on the heels of the news that WandaVision scored a whopping 23 Emmy nominations comes a little piece of info that may be of interest to Star Trek fans. Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions have reportedly beamed up Matt Shakman, who helmed all eight episodes of WandaVision, to direct the next Star Trek movie.
MoviesTVOvermind

New Star Trek Movie Coming With Original Cast Joining

It sounds as though Star Trek is back on course in a bid to return to the big screen with Chris Pine and everyone else for another movie, only this time the person at the helm will be none other than Matt Shakman, who’s coming off a hot streak with his Emmy-nominated WandaVision credentials to breathe new life into the franchise. It’s hard to deny the belief that someone who could deliver on a popular MCU limited series could do any wrong at this moment, but it’s a hope that there’s going to be some caution heading into this project, if only because WandaVision and Star Trek are two very different stories. Granted, both are fictional tales and offer a lot of leeway with what can be done, within their respective boundaries of course, but there’s one thing that WandaVision was lacking that Star Trek has had for years, a solid and very opinionated fanbase. To better explain this, WandaVision’s fanbase came via the MCU, meaning there were likely plenty of fans that enjoyed other areas of the franchise and were curious to see what the two Avengers could do in their own series. But Star Trek has been around for much, much longer and the fans of this franchise have been focused on the movies for quite a while.
Movies/Film

24% of People We Polled Think This is the Worst ‘Star Wars’ Movie – and We Actually Agree

People are pretty passionate about Star Wars. Those movies about events that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, really get some fans riled up. Naturally, there’s been a lot of arguments online in the past few years about which Star Wars flick is the worst, in part due to extremely mixed receptions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. So we figured it might be fun to issue a survey and ask a bunch of people which Star Wars movie was the absolute worst. Everybody and their mother has made some kind of Star Wars ranking, but we’re here to give you an unofficial group selection.

