Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham, NM

Sun forecast for Bingham — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Bingham Voice
Bingham Voice
 10 days ago

(BINGHAM, NM) A sunny Friday is here for Bingham, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0arznp1j00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bingham Voice

Bingham Voice

Bingham, NM
8
Followers
102
Post
222
Views
ABOUT

With Bingham Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bingham, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Paulsboro, NJPosted by
Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Paulsboro

(PAULSBORO, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paulsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Silverton, ORPosted by
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Silverton

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Platte City, MOPosted by
Platte City (MO) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Platte City

(PLATTE CITY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Platte City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy