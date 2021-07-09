Weather Forecast For Chicken

CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



