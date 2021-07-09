Weather Forecast For Chicken
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
