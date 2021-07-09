Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Minchumina

LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.