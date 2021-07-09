Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Minchumina
LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
