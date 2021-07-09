Friday has sun for Amboy — 3 ways to make the most of it
(AMBOY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amboy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amboy:
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 117 °F, low 94 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 121 °F, low 93 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 118 °F, low 92 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 117 °F, low 90 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
