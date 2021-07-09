Cloudy forecast for North Rim — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NORTH RIM, AZ.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Rim:

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



