North Rim, AZ

Cloudy forecast for North Rim — 3 ways to hit it head-on

North Rim Bulletin
 10 days ago

(NORTH RIM, AZ.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Rim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0arznfRh00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Rim, AZ
With North Rim Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

