4-Day Weather Forecast For Otter

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



