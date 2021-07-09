Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



