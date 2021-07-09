Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
