Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
