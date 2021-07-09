Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy Smoke High 94 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Patchy Smoke High 95 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



