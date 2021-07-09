Whitlash Weather Forecast

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.