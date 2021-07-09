Cancel
Lukeville, AZ

Lukeville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Lukeville Post
Lukeville Post
 10 days ago

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Lukeville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lukeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0arznXKl00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 38 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 106 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

