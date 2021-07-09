Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 48 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 93 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.