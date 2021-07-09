Lake Santeetlah Weather Forecast

LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.