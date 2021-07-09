Lake Santeetlah Weather Forecast
LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
