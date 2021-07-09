Langtry Daily Weather Forecast
LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
