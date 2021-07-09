Langtry Daily Weather Forecast

LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



