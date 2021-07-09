Orogrande Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 71 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 17 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.