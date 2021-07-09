Orogrande Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 17 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0