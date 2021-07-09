Daily Weather Forecast For Sasabe

SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F 3 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 32 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 98 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 99 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.