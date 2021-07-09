Daily Weather Forecast For Sasabe
SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
