Ironside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
