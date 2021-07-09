Friday set for rain in Chalkyitsik — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHALKYITSIK, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chalkyitsik Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalkyitsik:

Friday, July 9 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.