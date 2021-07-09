A rainy Friday in Stevens Village — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STEVENS VILLAGE, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Stevens Village, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevens Village:

Friday, July 9 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly Cloudy High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.