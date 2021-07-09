Weather Forecast For Lefor
LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
