Friday rain in Hayes: Ideas to make the most of it

(HAYES, SD) Friday is set to be rainy in Hayes, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hayes:

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.