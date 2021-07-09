Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
