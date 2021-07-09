4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
