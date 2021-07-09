4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



