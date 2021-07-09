Daily Weather Forecast For Nikolai
NIKOLAI, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
