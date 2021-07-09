4-Day Weather Forecast For Camp Nelson
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
