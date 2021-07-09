Sarles Weather Forecast
SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
