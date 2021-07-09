Cancel
Blackburn, OK

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Blackburn Bulletin
(BLACKBURN, OK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blackburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0arzmuKj00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn, OK
ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

