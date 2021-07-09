Bairoil Weather Forecast

BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 40 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.