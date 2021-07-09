Daily Weather Forecast For Lindon
LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
