Daily Weather Forecast For Lindon

LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



