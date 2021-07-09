4-Day Weather Forecast For Hachita

HACHITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 69 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 66 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.