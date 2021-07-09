Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erwin, SD

A cloudy Friday in Erwin today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 10 days ago

(ERWIN, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Erwin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0arzmnOs00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Erwin Daily

Erwin Daily

Erwin, SD
3
Followers
115
Post
107
Views
ABOUT

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erwin, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy