A cloudy Friday in Erwin today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ERWIN, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Erwin:

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



