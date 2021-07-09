Daily Weather Forecast For Manley Hot Springs
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
