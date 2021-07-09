Cancel
Manley Hot Springs, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Manley Hot Springs

Manley Hot Springs News Beat
 10 days ago

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0arzmeSL00

  • Friday, July 9

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manley Hot Springs News Beat

Manley Hot Springs News Beat

Manley Hot Springs, AK
With Manley Hot Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

