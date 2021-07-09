Elfin Cove Weather Forecast
ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0