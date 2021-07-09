Weather Forecast For Deering
DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
