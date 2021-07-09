Weather Forecast For Art

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 73 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



