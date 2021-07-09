Weather Forecast For Paulina

PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy Smoke High 93 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Patchy Smoke High 97 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



