Milesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILESVILLE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0