4-Day Weather Forecast For Balfour
BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
