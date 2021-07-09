Cancel
Friday sun alert in Duckwater — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Duckwater Voice
 10 days ago

(DUCKWATER, NV) A sunny Friday is here for Duckwater, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duckwater:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0arzmGT100

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

